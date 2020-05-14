European shares drop on doubts over speedy recovery

A crushing blow for airports
The air-transport ecosystem, a key driver of economies worldwide, is floundering
European shares retreated on Thursday as comments from US officials fanned concerns of a prolonged economic downturn due to the coronavirus outbreak, while investors eyed the prospect of a second wave of infections fearfully.
The pan-European STOXX 600 slid 1.7 per cent, falling past a one-week low hit on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell warned of a recession worse than any since World War Two, and called for additional fiscal spending.
Automakers, oil and gas and technology firms led declines, with TeamViewer falling 5.2 per cent after private equity firm Permira sold shares worth 1.03 billion euros ($1.1 billion) in the German software company.
After staging a sharp rebound from mid-March lows, the STOXX 600 benchmark stock index has lost about 3 per cent in May amid worries that early easing of lockdowns by certain countries will cause a spike in infection rates.
“There was too much optimism around how quickly we're going to come out of lockdowns,” said Roger Jones, head of equities at London & Capital.
“But now the reality has dawned that it's going to be quite a gradual recovery and all the stimulus that has been put in place is just to make sure that the economic situation does not collapse.”
The Euro STOXX 50 volatility index, also known as the fear gauge, touched its highest level since May 5 at 35.99 points.
Portuguese retailer Jeronimo Martins tumbled 12 per cent to the bottom of the STOXX 600, after it withdrew its forecast for 2020 due to the uncertainty stemming from the pandemic.
Airbus slipped 1.4 per cent, following a report that the aerospace group is exploring restructuring plans involving the possibility of “deep” job cuts, industry sources said.
In contrast, pan-European exchange operator Euronext gained 3.5 per cent after reporting a 55 per cent jump in quarterly revenue, partly driven by heavy trading in March that has propped up profits for some banks and brokerages.
Hargreaves Lansdown jumped 6.9 per cent to the top of the FTSE 100 after the British fund supermarket said it saw higher trading demand from its retail clients and an increase in net new business.
The air-transport ecosystem, a key driver of economies worldwide, is floundering
This photography-first mid-range handset aims to take on the challenge of low-light images with six lenses
IIM-B survey shows they are using the time to strategise, identify weaknesses and explore opportunities
Niveshi has built an automated intra-day quant trading platform that promises consistent returns
While near-term risks persist, under-penetrated protection market and sound business models of leading players ...
For efficient management of a retirement corpus, one should focus more on certainty of income than on ...
Some of the MSME measures are part of Budget and Sinha panel recommendations
The Finance Minister had announced a 25 per cent cut in the prevailing rates of tax deduction at source (TDS) ...
His own party did not give him more than a few weeks, while the Opposition licked its chops in anticipation of ...
At the heart of the island nation’s battle with Covid-19 are its questionable labour policies
A Delhi resident sulks after being penalised for doing her patriotic duty of helping the economy
Hit by lockdown but aided by technology, fruit growers in Bengaluru reach out to city residents in apartment ...
From discovering neighbours right next door to slowing the pace of Tinder dating, the socialization process ...
Yeshoda and Rhea Karuturi’s Rose Bazaar delivers custom-packaged puja flowers
For every person who spruces up for a Zoom meeting is another who keeps the video off, liberated from the need ...
The web is alive with the sounds of music! As lockdown isolates us, lilting songs with positive lyrics are ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...