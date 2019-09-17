European shares flat as investors assess Saudi Arabia attack impact

Where creating wealth for founders, investors is a mission
ITI Growth Opportunities, which provides seed funding for start-ups, is sector-agnostic
European shares steadied on Tuesday as investors sought refuge in oil stocks and defensive sectors after attacks on Saudi Arabian oil facilities over the weekend heightened political tensions.
Trading in Europe's main indexes was light after starting the week on a sluggish note following the attacks. Investors were also on the fence ahead of a US Federal Reserve policy meeting, where it is expected to cut interest rates for the second time this year. “Markets definitely have calmed down from yesterday's shock and will now focus on central banks again and await decisions there,” said Teeuwe Mevissen, senior market economist at Rabobank.
Central banks of the world are expected to roll out stimulus measures to prop up slowing economic growth. Last week, the European Central Bank cut rates deeper into negative territory and relaunched bond purchases with no scheduled end-date.
The European healthcare, utilities, real estate and food and beverage indexes - commonly considered the defensive sectors - posted some of the biggest gains on STOXX 600. The pan-European index was trading flat at 0845 GMT after scaling six-week highs last week. The index has gained 15 per cent so far this year.
Oil and gas stocks retreated from Monday's gains as crude prices pulled back after the United States hinted at the possible release of crude reserves.
Shares in Zalando fell 10 per cent after a share placement by top investor Kinnevik in the e-commerce retailer. The broader retail index fell 0.3 per cent. Among other stocks, Husqvarna fell 6.5 per cent after the Garden equipment maker set new financial goals starting from 2020.
British clothing retailer French Connection slid 12.6 per cent after its said it expects sale process to be concluded by the end of the year, and reported a smaller first-half operating loss on growth in its wholesale business in the United States.
Investors were also looking to ZEW economic sentiment surveys from Germany, due at 0900 GMT. The data will provide a clearer view of the economic impact of a prolonged trade dispute between China and the United States.
ITI Growth Opportunities, which provides seed funding for start-ups, is sector-agnostic
Better Life Farming imparts training on a range of eco-friendly farming practices
SCERMLIND’s wearable device collects health data under various parameters during intense exercise
Digital only mobile-first neobank Yelo has raised an undisclosed amount in seed funding from Matrix Partners ...
A new wheat variety is to be introduced into an over-supplied market; unless the excess production is cleared ...
They have been receiving only 50 per cent of the total agriculture credit from banks
MCX Crude (₹3,928) October futures contract of crude oil, which has been trading within a range between ₹3,850 ...
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
People, people everywhere, but not one to connect with. Urban Indians, especially the young, are sinking into ...
The former CAG on the autonomy of institutes, pliable bureaucrats and how you don’t need a Sachin Tendulkar to ...
“Flowers?!” Bins exclaims. “Neem tree leaves? What’s going on?” I sigh in a theatrical way. “What would you ...
On September 14, 60 years ago, the Soviet probe Luna 2 crashed on the moon. It was the first man-made object ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Madhukar Kamath, Chairman Emeritus of DDB Mudra, receives the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award today (September ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
Driving for cab aggregators isn’t appealing any longer to drivers
Online players are taking steps to protect their seller-partners
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports