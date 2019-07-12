European shares edge higher as miners and banks gain

Uber-performing Maserati SUV coming to India
To be one of the first righthand drive markets to get Levante Trofeo, the most powerful Maserati cars ever
European markets edged higher on Friday, lifted by financial and mining stocks, with uncertainty over a US-China trade deal limiting gains fuelled by dovish signals from the Federal Reserve this week.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell confirmed the US economy was still under threat from disappointing factory activity, tame inflation and a simmering trade war, and said the Fed stood ready to “act as appropriate.”
The pan-European STOXX 600 index up 0.2 per cent by 0855 GMT, lifted by a 1.5 per cent rise in basic resources stocks as China iron ore logged its best week since around mid-June. Banks rose 0.7 per cent.
Meanwhile, data out of China showed that Beijing's exports fell in June as the United States ramped up trade pressure, while imports shrank more than expected, pointing to further strains on the world's second-largest economy.
“The export data was really weak, and it's one signal that the trade war has started to bite Chinese exporters and that companies are starting to re-route their supply chains,” said Stefan Koopman, senior market economist at Rabobank in Utrecht, Netherlands. “European markets are waiting for a cue on what is happening between the United States and China on trade.”
Regional markets have regained their footing after a huge sell-off in May due to an escalation in US-China trade tensions on expectations of rate cuts by major central banks.
Friday's moves will cap a tepid week and set the main index to post its first weekly loss in six weeks, in contrast to world stocks that are on course to end the week higher. Putting a damper on trade deal hopes, US President Donald Trump said on Thursday China was not living up to promises it made on buying agricultural products from American farmers.
Among stocks, Daimler slipped 0.8 per cent after the luxury carmaker warned investors it expected to swing to a second-quarter loss before interest and taxes of 1.6 billion euros. “It's highly indicative on what is happening on trade over the last couple of months. We've seen carmakers have difficulty, with Chinese car sales dropping over the past 6 to 12 months,” said Rabobank's Koopman.
Healthcare stocks slipped as drugmakers resumed their slide after the White House said it was ditching a key plan to lower US drug prices, raising the possibility of new measures focused on drugmakers.
To be one of the first righthand drive markets to get Levante Trofeo, the most powerful Maserati cars ever
Can’t buy the vehicle? No problem. Get your hands on their unique, limited edition stuff to join the club
Korean carmaker’s R&D chief dwells on the Kona and the road ahead for electric mobility
Company invests in global startups to help sharpen its focus on small landholdings
The Budget focuses on the fundamentals needed for better insurance penetration
Early retirement is an option for some, provided they have clarity on their plans after the big step
The Budget has made the entire 60 per cent of the withdrawable NPS corpus, tax-free
The stock of BEML gained 7.7 per cent breaching the 21- as well as the 50-day moving averages on Thursday.
Politics, nationalism and cricket are an old triumvirate, having intersected ever since the beginning of the ...
For all its focus on the polestar of a $5-trillion economy, it lacks direction and resolve
Rahul Gandhi is the first in the Nehru-Gandhi family to have resigned from a top post in the Congress. What ...
Meet the ‘Madrasi’ comedian who jokes about his Tamil milieu even as he packs a sucker punch for the North ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
It could have been the SuperBowl moment for Indian advertising but was a tame innings
You need an ecosystem in place before all day all night retail can flourish
Thailand is a good bridge for modern retail in India, believes Tanit Chearavanont, MD of LOTS Wholesale ...
The political mood is ambivalent. A clutch of parties feels it will reduce costs while others perceive it as ...
The elephant in the room as far as poll reform is concerned, namely funding of elections, is conveniently ...
Just like the flash floods, the scorching drought in Chennai is also a product of perverse urban development ...
The delay in the onset of the South-West monsoon could well be the last straw for Hyderabad to get into a ...