European shares retreat as US law on Hong Kong sparks trade jitters

Stay calm and don’t use your phone
Google is trying to boost digital well-being with a set of experimental apps
European shares pulled back from near-record highs on Thursday, as US President Donald Trump signed into law a bill backing protesters in Hong Kong, sparking doubts about a resolution to the prolonged tariff war between Washington and Beijing.
The law, which warns of sanctions against human rights violations in Hong Kong amid pro-democracy protests, drew a sharp rebuke from China for what it views as US interference in an internal matter.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index was down 0.2 per cent after closing Wednesday just points away from a record high, as the latest standoff threatens to derail trade negotiations between the world's top two economies. Shares of trade-sensitive auto parts makers shed 0.8 per cent in their sharpest one-day drop in more than a week. The tech sector, which includes chipmakers with a large exposure to China, was down 0.6 per cent.
“I wouldn't go as far as to say that we're back at square one, but this clearly underlines the more structural tensions between the United States and China,” said Teeuwe Mevissen, senior market economist at Rabobank. “But the interests for both China and the US to not escalate the situation and pause this conflict are still very much alive.”
European shares tracked global stocks higher this week as investors were hopeful that at least a partial trade deal would be signed by the end of the year. The next important date in the dispute is Dec. 15, when US tariffs kick in on Chinese imports including electronics and Christmas decorations.
Investors are also closely watching economic indicators as Europe's powerhouse - Germany - teeters on the edge of recession. Data this week showed German business morale rose in November, but the manufacturing sector is still declining.
Focus now turns to euro zone consumer confidence data and preliminary November inflation figures from Germany, with trading volumes expected to be light in view of the US Thanksgiving holiday.
Among country indexes, the export-laden London's FTSE 100 and Germany's DAX led declines. The blue-chip FTSE 100 was also pressured by a handful of stocks trading ex-dividend, including Vodafone, and a firmer pound. Virgin Money UK Plc jumped 21.4 per cent to the top of the STOXX 600 as traders reacted positively to provisions for the payment protection insurance mis-selling scandal, which were within its previous expectations.
The stock is on track for its best day since going public in 2016.
Google is trying to boost digital well-being with a set of experimental apps
1More is slowly and steadily making its mark in India. It just never fails to impress. From great design, to ...
While the airlines project optimism despite the poor results in September, analysts strike a sober note.
Focus on small details and roomy aisle aside, getting to talk to the captain in the cockpit made it a novel ...
With significant haircuts on the cards, reaching a consensus among various set of lenders of DHFL will be a ...
Systematic investment in debt is similar to recurring bank deposit, but more tax-efficient
Moneywise, it’s better to rent a house and invest in SIPs than to buy one and pay hefty EMIs
The rupee extended its rally on Wednesday and breached a key resistance at 71.4 against the dollar. It closed ...
To read the work of Jacques Cousteau today is to be dumbstruck at the terrible extent of damage inflicted on ...
In Naples, the birthplace of the pizza, fancy toppings and experiments with the dough don’t do the trick
How did India become the most drug-resistant nation in the world and what is it doing to combat lethal ...
All you need to know before you sit down to watch Donald Trump’s public hearings
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...
Undoubtedly 2019 will be a testing year for Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), the flagship crop ...
When Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana was rolled out three years ago, insurers were excited and made a beeline ...
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...