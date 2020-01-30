European shares slide on weak earnings, China virus epidemic

Are we headed for a leaner, narrower bureaucracy?
Slicing down the number of services may be a good idea, but could be tricky
European shares fell for the first time in three sessions on Thursday on a slate of disappointing earnings updates, with investors also fretting over the economic impact of a virus epidemic in China that has now claimed 170 lives.
The pan-European STOXX 600 fell 0.8 per cent and was on track to log its worst week in nearly four months.
London-listed shares of Royal Dutch Shell were the biggest drag on the benchmark index, shedding 4.3 per cent after the company's quarterly profit halved. The wider energy sub-sector fell 2.4 per cent, also pressured by lower oil prices.
Global financial markets have seen a sharp sell-off this week as a jump in reported cases of people infected with the flu-like coronavirus raised fears of a pandemic and sparked concerns about an economic slowdown in the world's second-biggest economy.
The World Health Organisation's Emergency Committee is due to reconvene on Thursday to decide whether the virus constitutes a global emergency.
“At this stage as the number of cases are growing, (the selloff) is just a normal reaction in (anticipation) for what could be the final impact,” said Gilles Guibout, head of European equities strategies at AXA Investment Managers.
“Could the coronavirus be a black swan? Yes, maybe for the (companies) most exposed to the China segment.”
European miners slid 0.7 per cent on Thursday on growth concerns in the world's top metals consumer.
Losses in flight operators such as British Airways, Germany's Lufthansa and Air France dragged the travel and leisure sector down 0.8 per cent as airlines increasingly suspended or scaled back flights to China.
Shares of watchmaker Swatch Group slipped 4.7 per cent as it reported a marked drop in annual sales and forecast continuing challenges in its key Hong Kong market this year.
Other luxury brands - LVMH, Hermes, Gucci owner Kering, Moncler, Burberry - also slipped between 0.8 per cent to 1.8 per cent.
German-Spanish turbine manufacturer Siemens Gamesa tumbled 7.8 per cent and was on course for its worst day in six months after cutting its 2020 profitability target for a second time in three months.
On a bright note, Sweden's H&M climbed 9.5 per cent after delivering its first increase in annual profit since 2015, while Finnish engineering group Wartsila jumped 6.4 per cent as it raised its quarterly demand outlook.
Investor attention now shifts to the Bank of England's interest rate decision due later in the day, with expectations of the first rate cut in more than three years standing at nearly 50 per cent.
Slicing down the number of services may be a good idea, but could be tricky
How Xiaomi has cracked the code on hiring committed people
Here are factors that can make us redundant and irrelevant
Affordable pricing and premium specs make it a value-for-money deal
FPIs have utilised only half of their investment limits in government bonds through 2019
Potential home-buyers and investors look for incentives to get off the fence
Worst of revenue decline on an annual basis is behind us: Agrawal of DSP MF
Just 8 private life insurers and 4 general insurers have increased foreign promoter holding to 49% since the ...
Artist Jitish Kallat’s latest multimedia work is a reminder that friendship is possible even amidst diversity
In posing afresh the issue of judicial intervention in religious matters, the Supreme Court concedes the ...
Why the world would be a much better place if fewer people drove cars
Celebrate BLink’s sixth birthday with this special anniversary issue; exclusive short stories and poems by ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...