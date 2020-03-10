European stocks extend recovery gains

The Delhi riot as it happened
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...
Europe’s main stock markets rebounded by more than 3 per cent on Tuesday, one day after suffering their biggest losses in more than a decade on crashing oil prices and coronavirus fears.
However, trade was volatile as investors tried to get a grip on a changing news flow, with positive reports of progress in China on the virus clashing with a Saudi decision to increase oil output in an already over-supplied market.
In early morning trade, London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index of major blue-chip companies was up 3.1 per cent at 6,151.93 points, aided by an initial modest recovery in oil prices which began to slip on the Saudi announcement.
In the eurozone, Frankfurt’s DAX 30 added 3.0 per cent to 10,947.03 points and the Paris CAC 40 gained 3.3 per cent to 4,864.77.
In Milan, the FTSE MIB was up 3.0 per cent at 19,036.89 points after plunging more than 11 per cent on Monday as the government unveiled more drastic measures to curb the coronavirus outbreak there.
Italy is the most affected country after China and overnight the government announced the entire country would be locked down.
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
In a bid to boost the real estate market, the Maharashtra government, which presented its budget on Friday, ...
