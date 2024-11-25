Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Limited, an Indian electric vehicle manufacturer, announced today a partnership with Ampvolts Limited to develop EV charging infrastructure in India and international markets. The companies signed a Memorandum of Understanding that outlines their collaborative approach to expanding charging solutions.
The shares of Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Limited were trading at ₹43.25 up by ₹0.35 or 0.82 per cent on the BSE today at 12.13 pm.
Under the agreement, Wardwizard will identify strategic locations for charging stations and act as the front-end partner, while providing financial support for the ecosystem development. Ampvolts will supply the charging equipment, including chargers and hardware, along with customized CMS software for payment and monitoring systems. The company will also extend Battery as a Service (BaaS) solutions to Wardwizard’s B2B clients.
Wardwizard, which operates under the Joy e-bike and Joy e-rik brands, is the first listed EV manufacturing company on the BSE and has a presence in over 400 cities across India. The company manufactures both high and low-speed electric vehicles, with more than 10 models in its portfolio.
Ampvolts Limited, formerly known as Quest Softech (India) Limited, is a Charge Point Operator (CPO) that provides ARAI certified AC & DC chargers and focuses on B2B green mobility solutions.
