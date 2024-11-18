Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Limited, an Indian electric vehicle manufacturer, announced today a strategic joint venture with two-wheeler service chain SpeedForce to enhance its after-sales service network and retail presence. The partnership will give Joy e-bike customers access to over 1,000 service touchpoints nationwide.

SpeedForce, which operates in more than 350 locations across India, will exclusively retail Joy e-bike models at its outlets while providing maintenance services. The company currently services an average of 150 vehicles per outlet monthly, potentially reaching over 50,000 additional customers nationwide.

The collaboration aims to strengthen Wardwizard’s presence in underserved regions, particularly in Northeast India’s Seven Sisters states. SpeedForce outlets will stock Joy e-bike spare parts and provide technical support, offering end-to-end service solutions.

Yatin Gupte, Chairman and Managing Director of Wardwizard, emphasised that the partnership would improve customer experience while expanding market reach. SpeedForce Director Kapil Bhindi noted their commitment to supporting EV adoption through their extensive network and skilled technicians.

Wardwizard, the first BSE-listed EV manufacturer in India, currently operates in over 400 cities with more than 10 models in both high and low-speed categories under the Joy e-bike and Joy e-rik brands.