Exchanges to launch T+1 settlement from Feb 25

Green miles to go and promises to keep
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Exchanges are bracing to launch T+1 trading settlement from February 25, 2022. In a statement, the National Stock Exchange, jointly issued along with MIIs, said: “The T+1 settlement cycle will be implemented in a phased manner and the first list of securities with T+1 settlement cycle will begin from trade date starting from February 25, 2022.”
All listed stocks, across stock exchanges (BSE, NSE & MSEI), shall be ranked in descending order based on daily market capitalisation averaged for month of October 2021, the statement added. Based on the ranking arrived, the bottom 100 stocks should be available for introduction of T+1 settlement, from trade date February 25, 2022, the statement added.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India, on September 7, 2021, permitted stock exchanges to introduce T+1 settlement cycle from January 1, 2022, on any of the securities available in the equity segment.
Today, if an investor buys or sells on Monday, he receives the money or shares on Wednesday (T+2 working days). With T+1 settlement, transfer will be on Tuesday itself.
“Where a stock is listed on multiple exchanges, the market capitalisation shall be calculated based on the price of stock at the stock exchange with highest trading volume during the above-mentioned period,” it said.
The list of stocks and exchanges where they are available for trading will be published on the website of all exchanges.
From March 2022 onwards, on the last Friday (trade day) of every month, the next bottom 500 stocks from the list of stocks would be available for introduction to T+1 settlement. In case Friday is a trading holiday, the same shall be introduced on immediate next trading day, the NSE statement said.
SEBI shouldn’t stop with T+1 settlement
“Any new stock getting listed after October 2021 shall be added to list, as mentioned in above paras, based on the market capitalisation calculated on the basis of average trading price of 30 days after commencement of trading. In case, based on market capitalisation, the stock falls under the category (in terms of market capitalisation) of stocks already under T+1 settlement then that stock also becomes eligible for T+1 settlement and will be introduced in T+1 settlement cycle on the last Friday (trade day) of next month.”
Securities such as preference shares, warrants, right entitlements, partly paid shares and securities issued under differential voting rights (DVR) will be transitioned to T+1 settlement along with the stock of parent company.
Close-ended mutual fund schemes, debt securities (including corporate bonds), Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGB), government securities (G-Sec), Treasury bill (T-Bill) and State Development loan (SDL), Real estate investment trusts (REITs) and Infrastructure investment trusts (InvITs) and all other existing securities trading in normal segment or trade for trade segment and not covered under the above points such as exchange traded funds (ETFs), depository receipts (IDR), etc., would also be included in a phased manner.
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Carbon emissions and other pollutants that affect air quality have a major impact on the health of living ...
Sharing stories of recoveries can inspire others to seek timely treatment
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Equity market strategist Sven Henrich speaks to BusinessLine on the likely fallout of global central banks’ ...
Inability to breach the hurdle can trigger a fresh fall for the indices
Two-in-one: The scheme offers the stability of large-caps and growth potential of mid-caps
The ‘BeFit’ rider can be added to existing health insurance plans from the insurer
It’s a reflection on a never-ending struggle to manage the cost of a city’s rapacious appetite and the garbage ...
The book offers several insights, from up close, into Indian cricket of the last seven decades
Shankar Acharya’s engaging book looks back on his eventful life with warmth
Lahore, the first part of a trilogy on the Partition, is a painful reminder of all that can go wrong when ...
This Diwali, confectionery makers like Mondelez, Amul, Mars Wrigley, Fabelle and Smoor are upping their ...
Is e-commerce a threat or saviour for brands?
Unless there is an ethical issue, brands are largely standing by celebrities who are in trouble
Come Diwali and brands light up the screen with sparkling campaigns that pull out all the emotions — love, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...