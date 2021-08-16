Stocks

Exxaro Tiles closes 10% higher

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on August 16, 2021

Exxaro Tiles listed one the BSE and the NSE at ₹126 a share, a 5 per cent per cent premium over the IPO price of ₹120. The stock closed the day at ₹132.25 a share on BSE and ₹132.30 on the NSE, up about 10.20 per cent.

On the BSE, total quantity traded stood at 7.41 lakh shares and on the NSE, at 46.33 lakh shares. The IPO was subscribed 22.65 times. The portion reserved for retail investors was subscribed 40 times while HNIs and QIBs portions received bids for 5.36 times and 17. 67 times. Employee portion got 2.53 times.

Gujarat-based vitrified tiles manufacturer has raised ₹23.68 crore from two anchor investors, ahead of IPO. The issue was a complete offer-for-sale.

Published on August 16, 2021

