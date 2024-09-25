Exxaro Tiles Limited inaugurated its second global showroom in Thimphu, Bhutan, on September 25, 2024.
The shares of Exxaro Tiles Limited were trading at ₹101.15, up by ₹5.27 or 5.50 per cent, on the NSE today at 12.32 pm.
This move is part of Exxaro’s efforts to establish an international presence.
