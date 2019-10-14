Eye-product launch in US may lift Sun Pharma

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries on Monday said it has launched ophthalmic solution Cequa used for the treatment of dry-eye disease in the US market. One of the company’s wholly owned subsidiaries has commercialised Cequa 0.09 per cent in the US, Sun Pharma said.

The product offers the highest concentration of cyclosporine for ophthalmic use approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration. Cequa is indicated to increase tear production in patients with dry eye.