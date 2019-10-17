Stocks

Eyes on RIL, L&T Fin, LTTS, ICICI Lombardresults

Updated on October 17, 2019 Published on October 17, 2019

 

The board of Reliance Industries will meet on Friday to consider quarter and half-year results for the period ended September 2019. Apart from RIL, firms such as Ambuja Cements, Apollo Micro Systems, CDSL, Choksi Imaging, Duncan Engineering, ICICI Lombard General, Kirloskar Ferrous Industries, L&T Finance Holdings, L&T Technology Services, National Plastic Tech, QGO Finance, Sasken Tech, SNL Bearings, Stanrose Mafatlal, Sundaram Clayton and Visa Steel will declare their results.

