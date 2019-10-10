Stocks

What to watch: Eyes on TCS, IndusInd, GM Breweries results

In a regulatory filing, Cox & Kings said it is not in a position to finalise and consider the financial results.   -  Getty Images/iStockphoto

IT behemoth Tata Consultancy Services, California Software Company, private banking major IndusInd Bank and GM Breweries will declare their July-September quarterly results on Thursday. IndusInd Bank and TCS will set the direction not only for the respective sectors, but for the entire market. Analysts expect IndusInd Bank to improve asset quality over the near term, along with expansion in margins, and TCS to face challenges in financial services and retail verticals.

Quarterly Results
