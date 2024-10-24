F5 (NASDAQ: FFIV) announced today the launch of BIG-IP Next for Kubernetes, a new solution that integrates with NVIDIA BlueField-3 Data Processing Units (DPUs) to enhance AI application delivery and security for service providers and enterprises.

The solution, available from November, aims to address the growing demands of AI infrastructure by providing centralised control for data traffic management in large-scale AI deployments.

It focuses on optimising performance for key AI applications, including inference and retrieval-augmented generation (RAG).

BIG-IP Next for Kubernetes offers several key features, including streamlined delivery of AI services at cloud scale, enhanced control of AI deployments, and improved security measures for AI applications.

The solution is particularly relevant for telecom providers transitioning to cloud-native infrastructure, as it helps optimize network edge operations for virtualized RAN and core 5G networks.

According to Kunal Anand, Chief Technology and AI Officer at F5, the partnership addresses the unprecedented demand for advanced semiconductors and technologies in AI computing. IDC Research Vice President Kuba Stolarski noted that the solution helps address performance and security concerns in large-scale AI infrastructure deployments, which have become increasingly complex and expensive.