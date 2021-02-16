Fairfax-backed Seven Islands Shipping files DRHP for ₹600 crore IPO

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Canadian billionaire Prem Watsa-led Fairfax-backed Seven Islands Shipping Ltd has filed draft red herring prospectus with SEBI to sell shares in an initial public offering to raise as much as ₹600 crore to fund a fleet expansion plan.
Seven Islands, India’s third biggest ocean carrier by capacity, was founded in 2003 by Captain Thomas Wilfred Pinto, a ship master, after sailing close to two decades. The firm is engaged in transporting crude oil and petroleum products along the Indian coast as well as in international waters. Its ships are registered in India and operate as Indian-flagged vessels.
FIH Mauritiuis Investments Ltd, a unit of Fairfax India Holdings Corporation, holds 48.54 per cent stake in Seven Islands.
In March 2019, Fairfax India Holdings Corporation had invested $72.1 million for a 41.4 per cent stake in Seven Islands Shipping which was later increased to 48.54 per cent.
The planned share sale comprises a fund raise via fresh issue amounting to ₹400 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) aggregating up to ₹200 crore by selling shareholders FIH Mauritius Investments aggregating up to ₹100 crore and promoter selling shareholder, Thomas Wilfred Pinto, aggregating up to ₹85.64 crore and Leena Metylda Pinto aggregating up to ₹14.35 crore.
The portion reserved for qualified institutional buyers will be up to 50 per cent of the offer, non-institutional investors to have up to 15 per cent of the portion reserved while up to 35 per cent will be reserved for the retail investors.
The net proceeds raised from the fresh issue are to be utilised to acquire one very large c rude carrier or oil super tanker and one medium range tanker from the secondary market with an investment of ₹352.43 crore.
Seven Islands runs a fleet of 19 vessels - 2 crude oil tankers and 17 petroleum product carriers.
Seven Islands earn a big portion of its total revenue from three PSU oil firms – IOC, BPCL and HPCL with whom its ships are deployed on time charter and on spot contracts.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
It might be luring for new entrants and the uninitiated to increase stake in the markets via derivatives. We ...
With commodity prices increasing, the beneficial effect of low input cost is waning
Both Sensex and Nifty 50 are range-bound and await further market direction; stay alert
If not done right, the results can be misinterpreted
Varanasi’s craftspersons record short videos to share their unique skills with the world and revive their ...
The wrath of two nations couldn’t stop South African diva Miriam Makeba from using her voice as an instrument ...
A new play recreates the extraordinary life of Michael Madhusudan Dutt
In 2011, during their 36th annual conference, Unesco delegates decided that World Radio Day will be celebrated ...
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...