Company news: Filatex India

The board of directors of Filatex India will meet on August 2 to re-consider a proposal for raising of the funds by way of ADR, GDR, FCCB, qualified institutional placement, debt issue, preferential issue or any other methods. Shareholders of the company, in September 2018, had approved raising ₹150 crore. However, the approval is valid only till September 26, 2019. Till date, the company has not issued any securities following the shareholder approval. The stock of Filatex India gained 0.20 per cent at ₹51.10 on the BSE.