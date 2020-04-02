Stocks

Financial markets to remain closed for Ram Navami

PTI Mumbai | Updated on April 02, 2020 Published on April 02, 2020

The BSE, National Stock Exchange and currency markets will remain closed on Thursday on account of ‘Ram Navami’.

BSE
NSE
