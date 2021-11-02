Fino Payments Bank IPO subscribed 2.03 times

Green miles to go and promises to keep
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
The initial public offering of Fino Payments Bank was subscribed 2.03 times on the third and the final day with strong interest from retail investors.
According to data available on the BSE, bids were received for 2.32 crore shares as against 1.14 crore shares offered in the IPO.
The portion set aside for non-institutional investors (widely known as HNIs) saw a subscription of 0.21 times, and that of QIB witnessed a subscription of 1.65 times. The portion for retail investors was oversubscribed 5.92 times and the employee quota by 0.93 times. The offer comprises fresh issuance of equity shares aggregating up to ₹300 crore and an offer for sale of up to 1.56 crore equity shares by selling shareholders. The overall issue size was about ₹1,200 crore.
“The fintech company on October 28 garnered ₹538.78 crore from 29 anchor investors, ahead of its initial public offering,” Fino Payments Bank said in a statement on Tuesday.
Marquee investors that picked up stakes included Pinebridge Global Funds, HSBC, Invesco Trustee, ITPL Invesco, Matthews Asia Small Companies Fund, Fidelity Funds, Societe Generale, and Segantii India Mauritius.
The issue had opened on October 29. Axis Capital, CLSA India, ICICI Securities, and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities are the book running lead managers to the offer.
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Carbon emissions and other pollutants that affect air quality have a major impact on the health of living ...
Sharing stories of recoveries can inspire others to seek timely treatment
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
There are four ways that gold bugs can take to invest in the precious metal. We explore the options available
BNPL is a good option for those eyeing no-cost loans, but always stick to your budget
The recent episode shows why even seasoned investors are very choosy about fancied PSU stocks
This financing option is offered by many sellers, including the e-commerce websites
Shankar Acharya’s engaging book looks back on his eventful life with warmth
Lahore, the first part of a trilogy on the Partition, is a painful reminder of all that can go wrong when ...
Jairam Ramesh’s biography talks about Englishman Arnold’s seminal work on Buddha and the influence it had on ...
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
This Diwali, confectionery makers like Mondelez, Amul, Mars Wrigley, Fabelle and Smoor are upping their ...
Is e-commerce a threat or saviour for brands?
Unless there is an ethical issue, brands are largely standing by celebrities who are in trouble
Come Diwali and brands light up the screen with sparkling campaigns that pull out all the emotions — love, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...