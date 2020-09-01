Finquest Fin sells 0.6% in CG Power

Finquest Financial Solutions Pvt Ltd today sold 40 lakh shares of CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd, representing 0.6 per cent stake in the company at ₹23.80 a share, a bulk deal on the BSE. However, the identity of the buyers is not known. As of June-end, Finquest Financial held 1.63 per cent stake in CG Power. Shares of CG Power slumped 5 per cent on the BSE at ₹21.55 on the BSE.