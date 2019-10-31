Stocks

Fire mishap may keep Arrow Green in focus

| Updated on October 30, 2019 Published on October 31, 2019

 

Arrow Greentech on Wednesday said there was a fire accident at its Ankleshwar unit at around 10:45 a.m. The fire has been brought under control and there was no loss or injury to human life. However, the company said it is in the process of ascertaining the actual loss and has informed the insurance company. The assets and goods are adequately covered by insurance and the company is taking adequate steps to ensure re-functioning of the plant at the earliest, it further said.

Arrow Greentech Ltd
