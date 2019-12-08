Five of top-10 most valued firms add Rs 56,877 cr in m-cap

Capsules
Five of the 10 most valued firms added a total Rs 56,877.12 crore in market valuation last week, led by IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).
The market capitalisation (m-cap) of TCS jumped Rs 26,360.5 crore to Rs 7,96,612.51 crore at close on Friday.
Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Infosys were among the gainers. HDFC Bank, HUL, HDFC, ITC and State Bank of India (SBI) suffered losses in their m-cap in the week ended on Friday.
Kotak Mahindra Bank’s valuation climbed Rs 11,443.51 crore to Rs 3,19,864.26 crore, and that of ICICI Bank by Rs 8,329.51 crore to Rs 3,39,341.06 crore.
The market cap of Infosys rose by Rs 8,176.24 crore to Rs 3,04,543.53 crore, and of RIL by Rs 2,567.36 crore to Rs 9,85,707.52 crore.
Among the losers, SBI was the worst hit, with its market valuation dropping by Rs 19,678.8 crore to Rs 2,85,409.08 crore.
HDFC Bank’s m-cap dropped by Rs 15,359 crore to Rs 6,82,367.73 crore, and that of Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) by Rs 5,521.67 crore to Rs 3,91,269.72 crore.
The valuation of ITC fell Rs 3,748.24 crore to Rs 2,98,998.76 crore, and of Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) by Rs 2,294.7 crore to Rs 4,38,482.68 crore.
The list of 10 most valuable firms was topped by RIL, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, HUL, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Infosys, ITC and SBI in that order.
Last week, the BSE 30-share index dropped 348.66 points or 0.85 per cent.
