FMCG shares fall; Tata Global Beverages down 1.75%

BL Internet Desk | Updated on December 16, 2019 Published on December 16, 2019

Shares of FMCG companies were trading in the red in Monday's afternoon session. The Nifty FMCG index was trading down 1.08 per cent at 30,096.85.

Shares of Tata Global Beverages (down 1.75 per cent), Hindustan Unilever (down 1.71 per cent), ITC (down 1.47 per cent), Jubilant Foodworks (down 1.27 per cent) and United Breweries (down 1.21 per cent) were the top losers of the Nifty FMCG index. The share price of Emami, Nestle, Marico, Colgate Palmolive, Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Godrej Consumer Products too were trading lower.

Earlier, Moody’s Investors Service said that India’s weak household consumption will curb economic growth and weigh on the credit quality of Indian issuers in a range of sectors.

