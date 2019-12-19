FMCG shares in the green: Mcdowel up 1%

FMCG shares were trading on a firm note in Thursday's morning session with 9 of the 15 stocks on the index trading in the green while 5 of them declined.

Shares of Mcdowel (up 1.88 per cent), Godrej Consumer Products (up 1.29 per cent), Hindustan Unilever (up 1.21 per cent), Emami (up 1.05 per cent), Jubilant Foodworks (up 0.66 per cent), Britannia (up 0.65 per cent) and ITC (up 0.59 per cent) were among the top gainers.

Procter & Gamble (down 0.53 per cent), Godrej Industries (0.53 per cent) and Nestle India (down 0.35 per cent) were among the losers in the index.

The FMCG index was trading 0.56 per cent higher at 30,461.40 in the early session.

Benchmark NSE Nifty50 index was down 14.40 points at 12,207.25, while the BSE Sensex was down 46.79 points at 41,511.78.