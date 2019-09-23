FMCG shares trade higher in the morning session

Shares of Britannia (up 8 per cent), United Breweries (rises 7.45 per cent), ITC (up 7.04 per cent), Jubilant Foodworks (up 6.34 per cent), Hindustan Unilever (up 6.07 per cent) and Colgate Palmolive (up 5.48 per cent) were the top gainers in the FMCG index.

According to BusinessLine's sectoral influence on Corporate tax cut impact, the FMCG segment is likely to be a beneficiary of the new 25.17 per cent tax rate.

The Nifty FMCG index was trading 5.45 per cent higher at 31,402.45 around 11 am.