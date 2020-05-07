FMCG shares trade lower; Godrej Consumer down 3%

FMCG shares were trading lower in Thursday's morning trade.

Shares of Godrej Consumer (down 3.21 per cent), Britannia (down 2.97 per cent), Dabur (down 2.7 per cent), Colgate (down 2.62 per cent), Marico (down 2.24 per cent), Hindustan Unilever (down 1.44 per cent) and Emami (down 1.36 per cent) were the top losers in the index.

Bucking the trend, Godrej Industries (up 3.19 per cent), Mcdowell (up 0.84 per cent), Procter & Gamble (0.55 per cent) and Tata Consumer (up 0.36 per cent) were trading marginally higher.

The Nifty FMCG index was trading 1.08 per cent down at 26,343.15 around 11.30 am.

Benchmark NSE Nifty50 index was down 47.25 points at 9,223.50, while the BSE Sensex was down 184.05 points at 31,501.70.

Among the 50 stocks in the Nifty index, 32 were trading in the red, while 18 were in the green.