F&O: Nifty rollover of 77%, Bank Nifty’s 84% point to a bullish Jan

Nifty and Bank Nifty futures have witnessed a healthy rollover to January 2022. According to provisional figures on the NSE, Nifty futures saw a rollover of 77 per cent, which is higher than the three-month average.

The Nifty January 2022 futures closed at 17,285, a premium of 81.05 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 17,203.95 in the cash market.

Similarly, Bank Nifty January futures also closed Thursday with a healthy premium of 230 points and a rollover of 84 per cent. This signals that traders not only rolled over long positions from December to January series, but also added fresh longs on Thursday.

This means that traders expect a bullish beginning for 2022, as they are willing to carry forward their positions to January series.

Option trading in Nifty indicates that the index may move in a range of 16,000 (where put writers emerged) and 18,000 (maximum call writers).

Stock futures

Stock futures, too, witnessed a healthy rollover of 86 per cent. Among the stocks that saw a healthy rollover of over 90 per cent are Adani Ports, Bosch, Grasim Industries, Nestle India, PowerGrid and TVS Motor. Counters such as Navin Fluorine, IPCA Laboratories, IDea Cellular and Indiabulls Housing Finance saw only a moderate rollover in the range of 50-65 per cent.

New entrants

Balrampur Chini Mills, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers and Chemicals, Hindustan Copper , NBCC (India), Rain Industries, Supreme Industries and Tata Communications will enter the F&O segment from Friday. Based on the stock selection criteria as prescribed by SEBI, seven securities will be added to the futures & options segment, said NSE in a statement. The additional securities would be available for trading subject to fulfilment of eligibility criteria of quarter sigma computation cycle of October 2021, the circular added.