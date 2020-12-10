Stocks

F&O on Nifty Financial Services

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on December 10, 2020 Published on December 10, 2020

The National Stock Exchange said it is launching derivatives contracts on the Nifty Financial Services index. This will be the third equity index to have futures and options (F&O) contracts. Currently, NSE offers derivatives contracts for the benchmark Nifty 50 and the Bank Nifty . The Nifty Financial Services comprises 20 stocks from banks, NBFC and insurance sectors. Top weights are HDFC Bank, HDFC, ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank. Given the high weightage of banking stocks, the Nifty Financial Services has a correlation of 98 per cent with the Nifty Bank index. The Nifty Financial Services has delivered annualised returns of 15 per cent in the last five years, NSE said.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on December 10, 2020
futures and options
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.