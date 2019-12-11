Stocks

Focus on Dilip Buildcon’s DMRL project bid

Dilip Buildcon, through its joint venture, has been declared L-1 bidder for a Delhi Metro Rail Corporation project. The project cost is ₹825.62 crore and the project has to be completed in 30 months, the company said. Shareholders will closely monitor the execution and other developments of the project by Dilip Buildcon, which had reported a net profit of ₹57.67 crore for the July-September quarter and revenues of ₹1,809.31 crore. For Q1, the figures were ₹125.24 crore and ₹2,287.97 crore.

