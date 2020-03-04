Stocks

Focus on stocks turning ex-dividend tomorrow

Close to two dozen companies will turn ex-date for dividend on Thursday. Investors wishing to get the dividend payout from those companies need to buy those shares by Wednesday. These companies include AMJ Land Holding (₹0.20/share), Apar Industries (₹9.5), Avanti Feeds (₹5), Bharat Bijlee (₹12.5), Dr Lal Path (₹6), JK Paper (₹4), KRBL (₹2.80), LG Balakrishnan (₹5), Manaksia (₹7.5), NLC India (₹7.06), Plastiblends (₹3.75), PVR (₹4), Sharda Crop (₹2) and Vedanta (₹3.9).

