Focus on YES Bank’s fund raising plans

The board of YES Bank will meet on Friday to consider fund-raising plans. The boards of two other companies too will meet — Ashapura Minechem (convertible warrants) and Emami Realty (non-convertible debentures). Shareholders of YES Bank will closely monitor the mode, quantum and price of the issue. YES Bank will consider raising funds through issue of equity shares/depository receipts/convertible bonds/ debentures/warrants or any other equity-linked securities.