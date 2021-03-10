Focused funds beat other schemes in returns

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
The sharp rally in the equity market during the last few months has focused funds delivering much better returns than other category of mutual fund schemes.
As per the SEBI Scheme categorisation mandate, the portfolio in focused fund should be not more than 30 stocks. The objective of focused funds is to deliver higher returns by investing in a limited number of high conviction stocks with strong growth prospects.
During the pandemic, the fund manager steered the focus of the portfolio on themes that could benefit from the disruption caused by Covid pandemic. The focus was to invest in companies with strong balance sheets and better earnings visibility.
The portfolio was overweight on companies that had the potential to tide over the supply chain dislocation caused by Covid. Most of the schemes had a sizeable exposure to rural economy in order to benefit from sustained demand growth.
ICICI Prudential Focused Equity and the recently launched Mirae Asset Focused Fund topped the list with 49 per cent and 46 per cent returns, respectively, while Franklin India Focused Fund delivered 44 per cent in last one year. The other funds in the category of Aditya Birla, Axis and SBI mutual funds have also delivered returns in the range of 25-30 per cent. Gaurav Misra, Co-Head (Equity), Mirae Asset Investment Managers India, said the portfolio of 30 stocks judiciously spread across sectors adequately mitigates unsystematic risk and helps in meeting investor objectives of risk-return.
Each investment idea in focused fund is well-represented by weight in the portfolio to adequately capture the investment opportunities on offer and it is appropriate for investors who already have exposure to the equity asset class, he added.
ICICI Prudential Focused Equity Fund has been a steady performer over long term delivering CAGR of 13 per cent and 15 per cent over three and five year.
Given the nature of the portfolio of focused funds, it is important for investors to stay invested for at least three to five years so that the benefit of investment themes play out completely.
Now that the markets have rallied and valuations are at a different zone, fund managers are tweaking the portfolio to identify the next set of winners. The flexibility to move across themes and market capitalisation and relatively smaller fund size provide ample opportunities for stock selection.
Most of the schemes in this category are now focusing on sectors that will benefit from the overall economic recovery including companies that would ride on pick-up in credit growth, recovery in capex cycle and real estate.
These funds are also eyeing large financial companies and consolidation in PSU space. The current portfolios are more biased towards financials and consumer non-durables, which was neglected sectors a year ago.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
This Women’s Day, we discuss the features of a few financial products that aim to help you save, get insured ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 make a strong bounce-back, but test resistances
Avenue Supermarts (₹3,286.1): Makes fresh all-time highIn October last year, the stock of Avenue Supermarts ...
The exchange-traded fund ticks all boxes as an efficient tool to track gold prices
The ‘Mirzapur’ actor on streaming platforms, the web drama that was the turning point in his career — and his ...
A cop, a poet, a wedding planner, an outraged wife: On International Women’s Day, a look at diverse stories ...
Amitav Ghosh adapts a legendary tale into a prescient warning in verse for the modern world
India’s privacy law must balance the rights of children with online safety
Comfort, convenience, value, safety — and not necessarily the colour pink — but do brands deliver?
Why and how marketers have used camels, and left us thirsting for more
Start-up SALT wants to break feminine stereotypes around money, and is asking women to reassert agency
It’s that time of year again when brands suddenly start paying obeisance to women power. From sentimental to ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...