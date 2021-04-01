Four public sector bank stocks rally on fund infusion

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Shares of four public sector banks (PSBs) -- Bank of India (BoI), Central Bank of India (CBoI), Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) and UCO Bank -- rose between 2.95 per cent and 6.25 per cent on Thursday on capital infusion aggregating ₹14,500 crore by the Centre.
The PSBs informed the exchanges about the Government’s capital infusion on Wednesday. CBoI, IOB and UCO Bank are under the Reserve Bank of India’s prompt corrective action.
IOB shares rose the most in percentage terms, closing at ₹17, up 6.25 per cent on the BSE. The Bank has received capital infusion of ₹4,100 crore; and the stock of CBoI, which received ₹4,800 crore, closed at ₹17.15, up 4.89 per cent. UCO Bank shares gained 3.91 per cent at ₹11.42, as the bank received ₹2,600 crore. BoI shares closed at ₹69.85, up 2.95 per cent. The bank has received ₹3,000 crore. India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) opined that capital infusion through non-interest-bearing bonds would bolster their regulatory capital levels, but their lower intrinsic values would not strengthen their tangible equity by as much.
Karan Gupta, Associate Director, Ind-Ra, said: “The agency understands that these long-tenor securities would be factored at par value rather than the discounted value in the banks’ balance sheet. These banks have weak tangible buffers or a weaker ability to build and maintain capital buffers.”
Ind-Ra believes the intrinsic net worth of these instruments could be lower by more than 50 per cent at the outset than similar maturity government papers in the market. The illiquid, non-trading nature of these securities, with maturities ranging from 2031 to 2036, could add to the discount.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
Assessing these parameters is as important as evaluating the financials, earnings potential and valuation of a ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 bounced back on Friday, but face a hurdle now
Direct Remittance can be a handy tool for investors to get same-day NAV
Many jargons used by insurance firms, agents often hide the sub-par nature of the real benefit
A model rehabilitation project for 100 families of rescued bonded labourers kicks off in Tiruvannamalai, ...
Mah Laqa Bai, poet, dancer and advisor to the Nizams, made unmatched contributions to Hyderabad’s literature ...
Milk vendors, nomadic herders and villagers are the ears and eyes of Radheysham, recently honoured for his ...
Bharati Jagannathan’s short stories pull us into the minutiae of life of young women in the late 20th century
Delivering purpose and sustainability through the entire customer experience is one way
The future of privacy on the web is being remodelled with the removal of third-party cookies. How are brands ...
They make great points, but why do we feel they are not real but scripted?
Ways in which ad tech can build better, respect privacy
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...