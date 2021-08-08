FPIs invest Rs 1,210 cr in Indian markets in first 5 trading sessions of Aug

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Overseas investors were net buyers to the tune of Rs 1,210 crore in Indian markets in the first five trading sessions of August on the back of domestic factors.
In equities, they invested Rs 975 crore during August 2-6, as per depositories data.
In the debt segment, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) pumped in Rs 235 crore.
This took the total net investment during the period under review to Rs 1,210 crore.
In July, FPIs were net sellers at Rs 7,273 crore.
Read more: Amid asset quality woes, FPIs pull out nearly ₹11,000 crore from financials in July
"Markets were buoyed by a set of domestic indicators such as recovery in PMI prints, lower unemployment rate in CMIE surveys and recovery in GST receipts, even as concerns over the third wave lingered in global markets," said Shrikant Chouhan, executive vice president, equity technical research at Kotak Securities.
However, Himanshu Srivastava, associate director - manager research, Morningstar India pointed that this does not indicate a change in trend yet.
"Higher valuations, surge in oil prices and firmness in US Dollar have been keeping FPIs away from Indian equities. They have also been booking profits at regular intervals with markets trading near all-time highs," he added.
"The return of FPIs has triggered renewed interest in large-caps," noted VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services.
Overall, the MSCI Emerging Markets Index has gained 1.51 per cent this week, Chouhan said.
All key emerging markets and Asian markets have seen FPI inflows in this month to date except Thailand.
Taiwan, South Korea, Indonesia and the Philippines saw month to date FPI inflows of USD 2,588 million, USD 1,722 million, USD 93 million and USD 8 million, respectively.
On the flip side, Thailand saw month to date FPI outflows of USD 182 million, he added.
Regarding future of FPI flows, Srivastava said India remains an attractive investment destination from the long-term perspective. As the macro environment improves and domestic economy starts treading on the recovery path, FPI flows can be expected to rebound.
However, the risk of a potential third wave could be a deterrent for foreign investors.
Also, given high valuations, interim profit booking cannot be ruled out while dollar movement will also continue to impact foreign flows into the Indian equities, Srivastava said.
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Misinformation and the infodemic fuelled vaccine hesitancy in some countries
With the impact of the pandemic going down to some extent, air travel for leisure has increased dramatically.
India needs to produce its own commercial aircraft to forge ahead
Only 23% of the IPOs listed in 2007 have posted positive returns till date; just one in 10 has outperformed ...
‘Standard’ insurance policies may not be for all. Here, we decipher standard life and health products on offer ...
However, profit booking can emerge at higher levels with the bellwether indices zooming to new peaks
The offer values the company at a price to revenue of 30 times and EV/ revenue of 27 times
Smart farming with no soil and a controlled environment has a promising market
World Heritage Site tag brings droves of tourists to sleepy Palampet, where the shrine is located
Pandemic has hit women entrepreneurs badly — but help is at hand
It’s my sister Sravani’s birthday— just a few days after National Sisterhood Day. This quiz is all about ...
The Seematti CEO’s new brand — launched in her own name — is weaving a new story for silk, beyond sarees
Much before Branson and Bezos, brands have propelled themselves into space in a bid to captivate viewers
The biggest games on the planet, the Olympics, have begun. However, the mega event, being described as the ...
The pandemic has led to “touch starvation”. Isobar, the digital agency from the house of Dentsu India, has ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...