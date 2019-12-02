Stocks

பங்குசந்தையில் வெளிநாட்டு முதலீட்டாளர்களின் பணமழை

KS Badri Narayanan Chennai | Updated on December 02, 2019 Published on December 02, 2019

நவம்பரில் ரூ 25,000 கோடிக்கு மேல் இந்திய பங்குச் சந்தையில் முதலீடு

வெளிநாட்டு பங்குச் சந்தை முதலீட்டாளர்கள் (foreign portfolio investors) கடந்த நவம்பர் மாதம் ரூ 25,230 கோடிகளை இந்திய பங்குச்  சந்தையில் முதலீடு செய்துள்ளார்கள்.

தொடர்ந்து மூன்றாவது மாதமாக அவர்கள் இந்திய பங்குச் சந்தையில் நிகர முதலீடு செய்துள்ளனர்.

ஆனால், இந்த நவம்பர் மாதம் அவர்கள் இந்திய நிறுவனங்களின் கடன் பத்திரங்களை (debt) சுமார் ரூ 2,358 கோடிகள்  விற்றுள்ளார்கள். இதனால் இந்திய பங்குபத்திரங்களில் அவர்களுடைய நிகர முதலீடு நவம்பர் மாதத்தில் ரூ 22,872 கோடிகளாக உள்ளது.

வெளிநாட்டு பங்குசந்தை முதலீட்டாளர்களின் உந்துதலால் மும்பை பங்குச் சந்தை மற்றும் தேசிய பங்குச் சந்தையின் முக்கிய குறியீடுகளான சென்செக்ஸ் (Sensex) மற்றும் நிப்டி 50 (Nifty50) புதிய உச்சத்தை அடைந்தன.

சென்செக்ஸ் (Sensex) 41,163.79 புள்ளிகளையும் மற்றும் நிப்டி (Nifty) 12,558.80 புள்ளிகளையும் உச்சமாக இந்த நவம்பர் மாதத்தில் தொட்டன.

கடந்த மூன்று-நான்கு மாதங்களில்

இந்திய அரசின் சில பொருளாதார தாராளமயமாக்கும் அறிவிப்புகள் மற்றும் நிறுவனங்களுக்கான வரிச்சலுகை ஆகியவை அன்னிய பங்குசந்தை முதலீட்டாளர்களை வெகுவாக கவர்ந்துள்ளது என நிபுணர்கள் கூறுகின்றனர். மேலும், அமெரிக்காவுக்கும் சீனாவுக்கும் இடையிலுள்ள வர்த்தக பனிப்போரில்  நல்ல முன்னேற்றம் அடைந்துள்ளதால், FPIs இந்தியாவில் முதலீடு அதிகமாக செய்துள்ளனர் என்று பங்குசந்தை நிபுணர்கள் கூறுகிறார்கள்.

FPIs என்னும் அயல்நாட்டு  முதலீட்டாளர்கள், செப்டம்பர் மாதம் ரூ 6,337.8  கோடிகளையும் அக்டோபர் மாதம் ரூ16,037.6 கோடிகளையும் இந்திய பங்குச் சந்தையில் முதலீடு செய்துள்ளார்கள்.

கடந்த மூன்று மாதங்களில் சென்செக்ஸ் 9.8  சதவீதமாகவும், நிப்டி 10 சதவீதமாகவும் உயர்ந்துள்ளது. கடந்த நவம்பர் மாதம் மட்டும், சென்செக்ஸ் 3.3 சதவீதம்  வளர்ச்சியடைந்துள்ளது. அதேபோல், நிப்டி 3.1 சதவீதம் உயர்ந்துள்ளது.

 

வரும் காலம் எப்படி

 

இந்தியாவின் பொருளாதார வளர்ச்சி ஆறாண்டு காலத்தில் மோசமான நிலைமையில் இருந்தாலும், பங்குச் சந்தை வல்லுநர்கள் இந்த முதலீடு தொடரும் என்றே கருதுகிறார்கள். இப்பொழுதே பொருளாதாரம் வளர்ச்சிப் பாதைக்குத் திரும்புவதற்கான சில சமிக்கைகள் தெரிகின்றன என்று  கூறுகிறார்கள். நவம்பர் மாதத்தில் பொது மற்றும் சேவை வரி (ஜிஎஸ்டி -GST) ஒரு லட்சம் கோடியை ரூபாய்களை தாண்டியதை அவர்கள் சுட்டி காண்பிக்கிறார்கள். மேலும், வரும் பொது ஆண்டு பட்ஜெட்டில் இந்த அரசாங்கம் நிறுவனங்களுக்கும், மக்களுக்கும் பல சலுகைகள் அறிவிக்கும் என எதிர்பார்க்கிறார்கள்.

அதுவரை இந்திய பங்குச் சந்தை பெரிய சரிவை சந்திக்காது என அவர்கள் கூறுகிறார்கள்.

Published on December 02, 2019
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Debt mutual funds see Rs 5,000 crore outflow in September quarter