FPIs turn net sellers in capital markets in December amid weak data

Capsules
Presence of nitrosaminesDiabetes drugs on FDA watchThe United States Food and Drug Administration has been ...
Reversing their buying trend, foreign portfolio investors (FPI) turned net sellers in December, with a net outflow of Rs 244 crore from the capital markets amid subdued economic data.
According to the depositories data, foreign investors pulled out a net sum of Rs 1,668.8 crore from equities. FPIs, however, invested Rs 1,424.6 crore on a net basis in the debt segment, resulting in a total net outflow of Rs 244.2 crore in December so far.
FPIs had been net buyers for the two months to November. They invested Rs 16,037.6 crore in October and Rs 22,871.8 crore in November on a net basis.
“FPIs adopted a cautious approach while investing in Indian equities, on the back of subdued economic indicators. It has not been a good year for the Indian economy so far and the recently released GDP number, which continued its southward march for the seventh quarter in a row falling to 4.5 per cent, reaffirmed the slowdown in the Indian economy,” said Himanshu Srivastava, senior analyst manager research, Morningstar Investment Adviser India.
FPIs would continue to be watchful of the domestic environment and tread cautiously, he added.
Echoing the views, Harsh Jain, co-founder and COO Groww said, “Trump threatening to continue the US-China trade war well past 2020 is definitely making global investors cautious. The repo rate was not reduced, unlike FPIs’ expectations. Plus the latest GDP numbers are also responsible for the bearish behaviour of FPIs.”
Presence of nitrosaminesDiabetes drugs on FDA watchThe United States Food and Drug Administration has been ...
Safeguarding human health from climate change impacts is more urgent than ever, yet most countries are not ...
Mansukh MandaviyaUnion Minister of State for Shipping(Independent Charge); and Chemicals & Fertilisers ...
Both past research and new evidence point to the ill effects on populations
A safe bet for conservative investors, it is the cheapest among exchange-traded funds
Both the Nifty and the Sensex have begun to decline; investors should tread with caution
Tax rates governing the instruments can be quite diverse at all the three stages — at the time of investment, ...
For investors in Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the September quarter results were a bit of a dampener.
The World Health Organization estimates that depression and anxiety — among the more prominent mental health ...
A documentary on The Savoy is reaping awards at international festivals
A Bengaluru entrepreneur revives a traditional cotton weave with a sheen that can beat silk
A new volume of essays examines the multidimensional impact of climate change on India, and why development ...
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...
Fee hike can hit students of low-income groups
The fees for the flagship Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in Management at the Indian Institute of ...
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...