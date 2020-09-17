Franklin debt schemes get ₹698 crore in September

How to easily do your own contact tracing
Daybook is a passcode-protected personal diary, journal and notes app designed to record activities, ...
Franklin Templeton has received ₹698 crore in first half of this month taking the overall inflow into the six debt schemes that are under suspension to ₹7,184 crore.
Four funds including Franklin India Ultra Short Bond Fund, Dynamic Accrual, Low Duration and Credit Risk funds have accumulated 35 per cent, 17 per cent, 9 per cent and 2 per cent of their respective AUM in cash for distribution among unitholders, subject to a successful unitholder vote.
Borrowing levels in Short Term Income Plan and Income Opportunities continue to come down steadily, said the fund house in a statement.
Further to the decision of the Delhi High Court, the Debenture Trustees sold the entire shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises and recovered . ₹92.35 cr (across four schemes) which is slightly higher than the value at which the Essel Infraprojects NCDs were valued in these schemes, it said.
"We will continue our efforts to recover the outstanding investment proceeds in the best interest of the unitholders," said Franklin Templeton.
The e-voting and unitholders meet continue to remain suspended till further directions from the Karnataka High Court. Active monetisation of assets of the schemes and distribution of investment proceeds to the unitholders will be possible only after successful e-voting, it said.
Daybook is a passcode-protected personal diary, journal and notes app designed to record activities, ...
The pandemic may just have given tablets a new lease of life. People want them for work-from-home or for ...
The manufacture and delivery of aircraft has slowed down over the last six months because of Covid-19. Ashwini ...
During the pandemic, Indian carriers flew repatriation flights to unscheduled destinations. Can one-off trips ...
With an interest rate of 8.5-9% and a tenure of 12-36 months, the scheme has a relatively low credit rating
The guarantor should ask the loan applicant to opt for loan protection cover
Investors can take exposure directly to US stocks or opt for the MF route
193 series of tax-free bonds issued by 14 infrastructure finance companies from FY12 to FY16 are listed and ...
The spice that banishes blandness and stodginess from food once launched a thousand ships and territory ...
It’s a market with a voracious appetite for translated works. Publishers race to outbid each other and ...
Several major writers — Tagore, Nabokov and Beckett, among others — translated their works to English, but not ...
There are two options before the government: Pursue a bold reform agenda to resuscitate the economy, or let it ...
We the consumers, on a corona pause, have a role to play in rebooting the Indian economy
Brands will do well to take the digital advertising route
Fast food giant McDonald’s is trying hard to bounce back with a strong marketing menu. McDonald’s India West ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...