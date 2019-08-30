Stocks

Company news: Franklin Industries

| Updated on August 30, 2019 Published on August 30, 2019

The board of Franklin Industries (formerly Murad Properties and Projects) has approved the demerger of the jewellery unit from the company and its merger with Aphrodite Industries Private Limited, subject to approval by shareholders of the company in the General Meeting. Shares of Franklin Industries closed flat at ₹14.95 on the BSE.

Published on August 30, 2019
Franklin Industries Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
BSE to introduce weekly F&O contracts on stocks in equity derivatives on September 19