Franklin payout: SC okays SBI MF’s proposal

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
The Supreme Court has given its approval to the proposal submitted by SBI Mutual Fund to distribute ₹9,122 crore to Franklin Templeton investors. SBI MF had filed its distribution mechanism in consultation with the SEBI and Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund (FTMF). The case has now been posted for hearing on February 17 to consider other aspects of the appeal.
The apex court has directed the disbursal of cash as it was lying ideal with the fund house, but the hearing with regard to FTMF’s proposal over winding up of the debt schemes will continue.
FTMF has proposed winding up of these debt schemes which held around ₹30,000 crore of 3.15 lakh investors. But it has already halted redemptions in the schemes for nearly nine months now. FTMF's reasoning has been that its schemes were affected due to Covid-19 crisis and the SC will have to decide if this is a justifiable ground to propose closure of the schemes .
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Returning inflation is the only cloud on the horizon, says , Executive Director and CIO, ICICI Prudential ...
Nifty 50 February Futures (15,119) The Japanese benchmark index - Nikkei 225 has jumped 2.12 per cent to ...
Break of the resistance at 72.8 can take the rupee higher to 72.75 or 72.65; traders can then go long with ...
The recent strong rallies in Sensex and Nifty 50 have pushed them to new highs, but stay alert
Pandemic slows down conservation project aimed at protecting the endangered river fish
A scenic part of the Himalayan landscape is now an image of death and destruction
A resident watches history unfold from her balcony as pro-democracy protests swell across Myanmar with ...
Friday evening. I get home from the Gallery feeling totally pumped! But I have a writing deadline to meet and ...
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...