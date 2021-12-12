Franklin Templeton MF unitholders to get Rs 985 cr in eighth tranche

The Shah of Mahindra
Anish Shah, MD of Mahindra group, on his life and times and on enhancing empowerment and diversity in the ...
SBI Funds Management (SBI MF) will distribute from Monday the eighth tranche of Rs 985 crore to unitholders of Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund's six shuttered schemes.
After the payout, the total disbursement will reach to Rs 26,098.2 crore, amounting to 103.5 per cent of assets under management (AUM) as on April 23, 2020, when the fund house announced to shut the schemes, a Franklin Templeton MF spokesperson said on Sunday.
A total of Rs 25,114 crore has been distributed across 6 schemes under winding up.
Under the first disbursement in February, investors received Rs 9,122 crore, while Rs 2,962 crore was paid to investors in April, Rs 2,489 crore in May, Rs 3,205 crore in June, Rs 3,303 crore in July, Rs 2,918 crore in September and Rs 1,115 crore in November.
"SBI Funds Management Pvt Ltd (SBI MF) would be distributing the next tranche of Rs 983.81 crore to unitholders across all six schemes," the spokesperson said.
The payment to all investors whose accounts are KYC compliant with all details available will commence from November 22, he said.
The amount to be distributed to unitholders will be paid by extinguishing proportionate units at the net asset value dated December 14, this year, he added.
The payment will be made electronically to all eligible unitholders by SBI MF, which has been appointed as the liquidator for the schemes under winding up by the Supreme Court.
In case the unitholders' bank account is not eligible for an electronic payment, a cheque or demand draft will be issued and sent to their registered address by SBI MF.
In March, the Supreme Court accepted the standard operating procedure (SOP) finalised by SBI MF to monetise assets and distribute the proceeds to unitholders of the six debt schemes of Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund.
The fund house shut its six debt mutual fund schemes on April 23, 2020, citing redemption pressures and lack of liquidity in the bond market.
The schemes -- Franklin India Low Duration Fund, Franklin India Dynamic Accrual Fund, Franklin India Credit Risk Fund, Franklin India Short Term Income Plan, Franklin India Ultra Short Bond Fund, and Franklin India Income Opportunities Fund -- together had an estimated more than Rs 25,000 crore as AUM.
Anish Shah, MD of Mahindra group, on his life and times and on enhancing empowerment and diversity in the ...
How Electrosteel, Bhushan Steel, Essar Steel, Monnet Ispat & Energy, and Bhushan Power and Steel have been ...
Microsoft expands development centre in Noida
Mercedes-AMG’s A 45 S is a hot hatch on steroids. And, it doesn’t get harried even when its nose is slicing ...
You may be unable to carry your long position till the underlying moves closer to the short strike
Here’s a low-down on noteworthy changes in the ITR filing process. Read on to know how you can beat the ...
The price band of MapmyIndia IPO is ₹1,000-1,033 a share, valuing at EV/EBITDA of around 94 times
SME stocks are seeing increased traffic right now. Here’s a reality check for investors wanting to hit the ...
Gautam Bhatia’s second novel The Horizon, a deeply satisfying sequel to his speculative fictional book The ...
Craig Whitlock’s book The Afghanistan Papers looks beyond the rhetoric to delve into all that went wrong
Entrepreneurship as well as advertising played an important part in India’s history and Ramya Ramamurthy's ...
‘Reset’ provides a good overview of the people and culture challenges that US organisations face
With a ‘country full of turns’ campaign, TVS Srichakra looks to enlarge its footprint as a national tyre brand ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Replete with parody and self-deprecating humour, anti-ads use reverse psychology to sell — and are hitting a ...
The hotel brandscape is enlarging. The French hospitality group Accor has just introduced Emblems Collection, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...