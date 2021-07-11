Franklin Templeton: Suspended debt schemes to pay Rs 3,303 crore

Franklin Templeton India will distribute Rs 3,303 crore across the six suspended schemes starting next week.

Post payout, the six schemes would have returned Rs 21,080 crore to unitholders, accounting for 84 per cent of the asset under management as on April 23, 2020 when the scheme was suspended for trading amid peak Covid pandemic.

The fund house, which is facing regulator warth for closing the debt schemes abruptly, had already distributed Rs 17,778 crore by selling assets in the scheme and earnings out of scheme învestments.

The funds will be distributed by SBI Funds Management, the Supreme Court-appointed agency for selling off the assets in the schemes.

Investors in the Short Term Income Fund would get the highest payout of Rs 1,034 crore while Ultra Short Bond Fund will receive Rs 911 crore.

Credit Risk and Income Opportunity funds investors would receive Rs 543 crore and Rs 350 crore while Dynamic Accrual and Low Duration funds will repay Rs 292 crore and Rs 171 crore, respectively.