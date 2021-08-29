Stocks

Franklin Templeton to pay ₹2,918 crore to investors in six suspended debt schemes

Suresh P Iyengar Mumbai | Updated on August 29, 2021

SBI Funds Management, the Supreme Court-appointed official liquidator , will start distributing the money from September 1

Six suspended debt schemes of Franklin Templeton will distribute ₹2,918 crore to investors received from sale of assets and coupons.

SBI Funds Management, the Supreme Court-appointed official liquidator of the schemes, will start distributing the money from September 1, said the fund house in a statement to its investors.

The schemes, which were abruptly suspended last April, has so far returned ₹21,080 crore. Including the last tranche of payment, the fund house has returned 95 per cent of the asset under management of about ₹26,000 crore when the schemes were suspended.

Investors in Franklin Templeton Short Term Income Plan and Income Opportunity Fund will get the highest amount — ₹950 crore and ₹567 crore while Dynamic Accrual and Ultra Short Bond will pay ₹433 crore and ₹414 crore, respectively. This apart, Credit Risk and Low Duration funds will distribute ₹346 crore and ₹208 crore.

Interestingly, the low duration fund has more than repaid investors completely and has asset of ₹300 crore for monetisation. Similarly, Ultra Short Bond Fund has returned the entire AUM as of last April and has asset of ₹1,215 crore while the Income Opportunity, Credit Risk and Dynamic Accrual funds have repaid 94 per cent of assets and have ₹800 crore, ₹966 crore and ₹747 crore for monetisation.

Having returned 84 per cent of dues, Short Term Income Plan has the highest asset of ₹2,047 crore for sale, as of August 27.

Published on August 29, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

debt funds
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like