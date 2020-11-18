Franklin Templeton’s six suspended schemes get another ₹941 crore

The six suspended debt schemes of Franklin Templeton have received ₹941 crore from maturities, pre-payments and coupon payments in the fortnight ended November 13.

The funds received in the fortnight includes ₹814 crore as pre-payments and takes the total cash flows received since April 24 to ₹9,682 crore.

The surplus cash in four schemes -- Franklin India Ultra Short Bond Fund, Low Duration Fund, Dynamic Accrual Fund and Credit Risk Fund -- that have completely paid off the loans stands at ₹5,952 crore.

The two schemes that have loan outstanding -- Franklin India Ultra Short Income and Income opportunity -- funds have received ₹172 crore and ₹62 crore, but could not repay loan due to a stay on repayment of loans imposed by the Karnataka High Court. The two schemes have loan outstanding of ₹943 crore and ₹497 crore.