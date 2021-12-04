Stocks

Freshworks Inc shares slump 11.89% to a record low of $28.46

TE Raja Simhan Chennai | Updated on December 04, 2021

Post the decline, the company’s market cap stood at $7.49 billion

The stock price of Freshworks Inc, on Friday, slumped by 11.89 per cent to a record low of $28.46 on the Nasdaq. This is the first time since its listing on September 22, the stock price has dropped below $30.

Post the decline in stock price, the company’s market cap stood at $7.49 billion as against $8.12 billion on Wednesday. It was at over $13 billion at the time of listing.

On Friday, the stock at $32.2, hit an intraday high of $32.2 and a low of $27.94, before closing at $28.46.

The 52-week high of the stock price was $53.36.

The volume of shares traded on Friday was 2.78 million while the average volume so far has been 2.46 million, according to Nasdaq.

Published on December 04, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like