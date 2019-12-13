Stocks

Fund-raising plans of Arman Fin in focus

| Updated on December 12, 2019 Published on December 13, 2019

 

The board of Arman Financial Services on Thursday approved fund-raising options through one or more qualified institutional placement of equity shares, compulsorily convertible debentures/other convertible securities/warrants or a combination thereof, for an amount of ₹125 crore. However, the decision is subject to approval by shareholders and other statutory approvals, it said. Shareholders will closely monitor the mode of fund-raising.

Published on December 13, 2019
Arman Financial Services Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Kotak Investments offloads 5.5% stake in Speciality Restaurants