FundsIndia launches "FI Stable Growth 25” based on MSCI’s risk-weighted methodology

FundsIndia on Tuesday announced the launch of its new product- FI Stable Growth 25, a global algorithm adapted for the Indian customers.

A press release stated that the product is based based on Morgan Stanley Capital International’s (MSCI) risk-weighted methodology.

“This model works on a rule-based portfolio construction methodology that aims to have focused exposure to 25 low volatile stocks. It is bias-free with automated portfolio rebalancing based on smart and time-tested algorithms,” it said in the release.

FI Stable Growth 25 is a defensive rule-based model with a large-cap bias and a preference for low volatile stocks. The model requires a minimum of Rs 5 lakh for optimal participation with an investment time frame of approximately 5 years.

The model demonstrates consistent performance of more than 12 per cent CAGR if held for 5 years (on 99 per cent of the occasions), according to FundsIndia based on last 11-year back-tested performance.

Mr Girirajan Murugan, CEO, FundsIndia.com, said in the release, “With the launch of FI Stable Growth 25, FundsIndia continues to offer exclusive diversified options for our investors. The most exciting part is that the model has historically had relatively lower declines compared to the major indices.”