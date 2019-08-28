Company news: Future Market Networks

Future Market Networks on Thursday said that it has transferred 51 per cent of the paid-up share capital held by the company in Gati Realtors Private Limited to ESR Nagpur 1 Pte Ltd. Accordingly, Gati Realtors Private Limited ceases to be a subsidiary of the company. Earlier in July, it said in order to construct, develop and sell integrated large-scale warehouses at Jhajjar and Nagpur aggregating to 1.3 million square feet, the company along with Gati Realtors Private Limited (SPV-1) and Future Retail Destination Limited (SPV-2), had entered into a strategic arrangement with ESR Nagpur 1 Pte and ESR Delhi 3 Pte Ltd (investor SPVs), respectively. The stock slumped 2.41 per cent at ₹28.30 on the BSE.