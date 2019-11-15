Stocks

Future Retail crashes over 6% after company reports fall in profit

PTI New Delhi | Updated on November 15, 2019 Published on November 15, 2019

Shares of Future Retail on Friday slumped over 6 per cent after the company reported a decline in consolidated net profit for the September quarter. On the BSE, the stock fell 5.98 per cent to ₹323.55. The shares of the company tumbled 6.05 per cent to ₹323.60 on the NSE.

The Kishore Biyani-led firm on Thursday posted a 6.92 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at ₹165.08 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2019.

The company had reported a net profit of ₹177.37 crore in July-September quarter a year ago, Future Retail said in a regulatory filing.

Published on November 15, 2019
stocks and shares
Future Retail Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Cipla down on US FDA observations