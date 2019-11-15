Future Retail crashes over 6% after company reports fall in profit

Shares of Future Retail on Friday slumped over 6 per cent after the company reported a decline in consolidated net profit for the September quarter. On the BSE, the stock fell 5.98 per cent to ₹323.55. The shares of the company tumbled 6.05 per cent to ₹323.60 on the NSE.

The Kishore Biyani-led firm on Thursday posted a 6.92 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at ₹165.08 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2019.

The company had reported a net profit of ₹177.37 crore in July-September quarter a year ago, Future Retail said in a regulatory filing.