Future Retail up 5% after report says Reliance nears deal with parent

Pioneer SAD-835TAB review: A multi-purpose tablet for ‘transportainment’
The detachable Android tablet serves your entertainment, navigation and communication needs -- on the go and ...
Shares of India's Future Retail Ltd jumped almost 5% on Monday after a report cited that oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd , led by Asia's richest man Mukesh Ambani, is close to acquiring Future Group's retail unit.
“(Reliance and Future) have ironed out their differences over certain terms and conditions and a deal will be announced soon,” the Times of India newspaper reported https://bit.ly/2WXl5Q7, citing people familiar with the negotiations.
Reliance and Future Group did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
Shares of Future Retail rose as much as 5 per cent to ₹100.20, hitting a upper circuit, and were trading up 4.6 per cent.
Bloomberg News had reported in June that Reliance was closing in on a deal that would see it acquire stakes in some units of Future Group, led by Kishore Biyani.
Earlier this month, the Mumbai-based company said no decision had been taken by its board regarding Reliance or any talks with lenders about a deal.
Future Retail operates more than 1,500 stores in India and owns several supermarket brands, including budget department and grocery chain Big Bazaar.
The detachable Android tablet serves your entertainment, navigation and communication needs -- on the go and ...
In Himachal Pradesh, the scheme comes as a breather to those who lost their jobs
Covid disrupts lives of young women from North-East who’ve had to leave their jobs and go back home
Its relevance going forward is a million dollar question
Analysis of data from over 50 years shows that only gold moves inversely when equity markets record steep ...
The bellwether indices extended their strong surge over the past week, but face hurdles
With farmers selling more produce outside mandis, there is no record of transactions
SBI (₹191.9)Last week, after an initial gain, the stock of SBI began to move sideways. On Thursday, it ...
Hygiene is the watchword at offices and factories, schools, gyms, hotels, multiplexes et al, as commercial ...
Schevaran pioneered the local manufacturing of world-class cleaning and hygiene products long before the ...
Home care for mild or asymptomatic Covid-19 cases reduces the load on hospitals, but they must be monitored ...
For the last 10 years, Mumbai’s Kashish Queer Film Festival has been helming cinematic dialogue on alternative ...
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Every cricket lover knows NatWest, thanks to the keenly followed One Day International series. In a move that ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...