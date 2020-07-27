Future Retail up 5% after report says Reliance nears deal with parent

Shares of India's Future Retail Ltd jumped almost 5% on Monday after a report cited that oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd , led by Asia's richest man Mukesh Ambani, is close to acquiring Future Group's retail unit.

“(Reliance and Future) have ironed out their differences over certain terms and conditions and a deal will be announced soon,” the Times of India newspaper reported https://bit.ly/2WXl5Q7, citing people familiar with the negotiations.

Reliance and Future Group did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Shares of Future Retail rose as much as 5 per cent to ₹100.20, hitting a upper circuit, and were trading up 4.6 per cent.

Bloomberg News had reported in June that Reliance was closing in on a deal that would see it acquire stakes in some units of Future Group, led by Kishore Biyani.

Earlier this month, the Mumbai-based company said no decision had been taken by its board regarding Reliance or any talks with lenders about a deal.

Future Retail operates more than 1,500 stores in India and owns several supermarket brands, including budget department and grocery chain Big Bazaar.