Futures of RIL, TCS, Airtel, HDFC twins open 10% higher on NSE

Traders at the National Stock Exchange were in for a rude shock on Tuesday as the world’s premier derivative exchange saw another day of freak trades with several index heavyweights opening with a huge price gap.

Reliance Industries September futures opened with a 10 per cent gain at ₹2,616.35 on the NSE against the previous close price of ₹2,378.50. On the other hand, in spot market, RIL’s day-high was ₹2,394.

Freak trade at NSE, yet again

Similarly, Bharti Airtel futures too jumped to 10 per cent gain at ₹762.15; TCS futures opened at ₹4,229.85, HDFC Bank at ₹3,314.65 and HDFC Bank at ₹1,715.70.

Some of the traders vented their frustrations through social media.

“#reliance Fut, #hdfcbank Fut, #HDFC Fut, #Bhartiartl Fut Will it ever going to stop ??? Will somebody take any action on it ??? or we have to start living with this. Guys pls use SL (Stop loss) rather than (Stock lending mechanism) SLM, may be this will reduce some risk,” said a tweet

Parag Yeole tweeted: “@SEBI_India should conduct a serious investigation in this freak trade matter which is very frequent these days and must penalise those who involve”.

Yet another freak trade in NSE derivatives segment

BoredPiper said: “I feel this could be a trap. Not the freak trades but the frequency of it. More and more such trades happen, PPL will change their mind and algo accommodate the freak ones. One fine day the fall won't be just a freak trade. That is when the real trapping will happen.”

Recurring event

According to experts, freak trade in the derivative segment of NSE has become a recurring event ever since the exchange scrapped TER (trade execution range) since mid-August.

TER is the price band within which contracts could trade. Until then, NSE had a concept of TER mechanism as a risk management measure which ensured that market orders could not be executed beyond a range.

According to a Chennai-based sub-broker, until now freak trading was largely restricted only to option segments. However, today’s event suggests that even futures are vulnerable and this could cause huge losses to traders.